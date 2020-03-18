While the coronavirus has temporarily slammed the brakes on the men’s season, Detroit City FC and the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are hitting the accelerator on a new wide-ranging partnership.

As part of a new three-year deal, the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers logo will be featured on DCFC jerseys for the men’s and new women’s team, which debuts this May in United Women’s Soccer, as well as its youth affiliated teams starting in 2021.

Detroit City FC will return to wearing Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers on its jerseys this season as part of a new three-year sponsorship reached with the marketing association. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers served as a major DCFC supporter from 2015-17, including as a jersey sponsor. Ride-sharing app Lyft was DCFC's jersey sponsor in 2018 while brewer Stroh’s logo adorned last year’s shirts.

“For us, it was a significant partnership for three years,” said DCFC CEO Sean Mann, referring to Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers initial sponsorship from 2015-17. “It provided us with some stability as we made the transition (from a semi-professional team to a professional one).”

This latest deal goes well beyond logo placement on jerseys, though.

As part of the sponsorship arrangement, the west field at the club’s Detroit City Fieldhouse at 3401 E. Lafayette St. will be rebranded Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Field.

Another aspect of the linkup will see DCFC host 12 youth soccer clinics throughout the area that will feature players from the men’s and women’s teams. The clinics will be free to those who have a coupon, which will be available at Metro Detroit Chevy Dealer locations.

The 2020 Chevy Blazer also becomes the official vehicle of DCFC.

“DCFC is a Detroit success story that started from very humble beginnings and has grown into a local soccer phenom,” said John Fox, president of the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Local Marketing Association, in a written statement. “Starting as a local co-ed recreational league and expanding into what it is today — a professional men’s team, a new women’s team, and hundreds of youth teams, as well as providing one of the most energetic game-day atmospheres in the state — the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association can’t help but feel excited to once again support DCFC, its devoted soccer fans, as well as our future soccer stars.”

This continues to be a milestone year for the grassroots club, which debuted in the new third-tier National Independent Soccer Association last month with a 2-0 victory over the LA Force. The NISA is on a 30-day hiatus due to coronavirus concerns.

DCFC announced earlier this year it will have 12 men’s and women’s matches shown on TV20 this season.

loconnor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @larryo1961