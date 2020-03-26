The semi-professional National Premier Soccer League, which has three Michigan-based teams, including Auburn Hills-based Carpathia FC, announced Thursday it was canceling the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shutdown comes after the United States Adult Soccer Association extended its ban on all soccer-related activities until April 30, while the CDC last week recommended there be no group activities for eight weeks.

Carpathia FC, which plays its home matches at Avondale High, will not play this season in the NPSL, which canceled its season due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Bob Bruce/Carpathia FC)

The 94-team NPSL season runs from May to early August and the league relies heavily on college players, who return to school in mid-August. Kalamazoo and Muskegon are NPSL members along with Toledo.

Carpathia and Muskegon were making their NPSL debuts this season after playing in the fifth-tier United Premier Soccer League. Detroit City FC was an eight-year NPSL organization before turning pro and joining the new third-division National Independent Soccer Association, which is also on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This action was not taken lightly," said NPSL board chairman Ken Farrell in a written statement. "Over the past few weeks, the league has spoken to many of its teams and affiliate organizations. Every situation is different and has its own set of circumstances.

"The NPSL is balancing the immediate needs of its teams, and ensuring that there is a successful, thriving league for years to come."

loconnor@detroitnews

Twitter: @larryo1961