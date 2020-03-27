The Midwest Premier League, a regional nine-team soccer circuit of elite and semi-professional clubs, announced Friday it was canceling the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Midwest Premier League members include Livonia City FC, Mount Clemens-based LK St. Clair and BiH Grand Rapids. The league was scheduled to begin play this spring.

The move comes on the heels of the National Premier Soccer League announcing it was canceling its 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

