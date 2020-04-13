When Detroit City FC celebrated its professional debut with a comprehensive 2-0 road victory over the LA Force Feb. 28, it was a milestone occasion.

Understandably lost amid the revelry of on-loan defender Matt Lewis' thunderous goalmouth strike off a Kevin Venegas bending free kick and Roddy Green’s insurance marker on a blazing run was this: Midfielder George Chomakov played a full 90 minutes.

DCFC midfielder George Chomakov has battled injuries and worked his way into the starting 11 after six years. (Photo: Detroit City FC)

The son of Bulgarian immigrants realized his dream, to play professional soccer.

Those closest to him understood the struggle Chomakov has endured and injuries — hernia surgery, right MCL strains and hamstring maladies among them — that have relegated him to a part-time role in six years with DCFC. Throughout it all, he’s remained upbeat while continuing to be one of the hardest-working players.

Team co-owner David Dwaihy was one of those celebrating Chomakov’s complete-game achievement as events unfolded that late night before a packed Detroit City Clubhouse watch party.

“I mean, talk about a guy that has remained devoted to the club since Day One,” said Dwaihy, who has known Chomakov for seven years and played against him when the midfielder was turning out for FC Sparta. “He's always been a patient and selfless teammate.

“He always does the right thing on and off the field. And it was really, really satisfying to see him kind of get what all of his hard work has warranted and that was a chance to be part of our first game as a professional club and feature the whole time and put in a solid 90-minute shift. I mean, I don't think he gave the ball up once.”

Chomakov’s radiant personality and boundless energy are what transcends his beyond the typical player-works-hard-and-finally-sees-playing-time narrative.

The Madison Heights Lamphere High grad serves as head coach for the United Premier Soccer League’s Sporting Detroit as well as Hamtramck High’s boys and girls teams. He’s also an assistant men’s coach at Schoolcraft College, his alma mater.

Outside soccer, Chomakov runs a sportswear company Champion Grind while recently launching jeans brand Savior Style.

Champion Grind, which Chomakov started in 2017, features a line of hoodies, jackets, joggers, hats and T-shirts.

His businesses have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese New Year also disrupted the supply chain from his manufacturers, he said.

“Everything I had planned for 2020 has been put on hold and I still have been waiting really,” Chomakov said. “But it’s more important to save lives than to get some jeans in.”

Champion Grind's founder George Chomakov examines a pair of Nike Cristiano Ronaldo soccer shoes. (Photo: Instagram)

The business bug bit him when he started flipping soccer shoes. He would buy high-end soccer cleats, usually limited-edition Nikes, and then resell them at a tidy profit.

“From a young age, I’ve always been buying stuff and selling it,” said Chomakov, 28. “It was like a hobby, like trading cards.

“At that time, Ronaldinho was the best player in the world and I bought his cleats and then a few years later the cleats are gone. No one could get those cleats and I was the only one that had them.

“So I always knew there’d be a market for limited edition type of wear and stuff, so I’ve always had that entrepreneurial thing in me I guess.”

While business leaders often portray themselves as self-made mavericks, Chomakov’s infectious persona immediately had people rallying behind his endeavor.

DCFC equipment manager Moises Orozco and former public relations director Lindsey Pehrson modeled Champion Grind wear on the company’s website while youth program coordinator Javier Bautista offered his photographic and social media expertise to the operation.

“His outlook is positive; he’s always in a pretty good mood,” said Bautista, who oversees the DCFC/PAL youth program. “He’s got a very, very good social aspect about him where he gets along with everyone. It doesn’t take long for him to open up to people in a social setting.

“I think the biggest thing as well is he's very ambitious. He tackles a lot of things at the same time and, somehow, he manages to be successful in all of those things.”

For one thing, Chomakov is not afraid to fail, Bautista said. He’s also determined to see things through.

His soccer career is a testament to that, which had more stops and starts than a used 1978 Gremlin bought from a guy named Shady. Injuries have been an issue.

More: Get to know me: DCFC's George Chomakov

Last season, Chomakov started one match — DCFC’s 3-0 win over FC Columbus June 22 — while logging 125 minutes in five appearances in National Premier Soccer League play. He made three appearances playing 150 minutes total during the team’s NPSL Members Cup championship run last fall.

Still, Chomakov felt he was on an upward trajectory.

In 2018, he sprained his right MCL, aggravating an injury he sustained while playing for the Michigan Wolves. The Bulgarian recovered from that malady only to experience severe pain in his groin, which he suspected was a sports hernia.

After going to several doctors and doing meticulous online research, Chomakov sent his MRIs and ultrasound results to a sports medicine specialist in Germany.

He found having the surgery in the U.S. — much of which wouldn’t be covered by health insurance — would run anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 and sideline him for 10 to 16 weeks.

By contrast, the procedure in Germany cost $6,000 — not including airfare — and the doctor assured him he would only need 10 days to recover.

Another selling point for Chomakov was the surgery in Europe did not require mesh or metal plates to repair the injury.

“So I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to Germany,’” said Chomakov, who paid for the surgery out of his own pocket.

Forward George Chomakov in action against the LA Force in Detroit City FC's 2-0 victory Feb. 28. (Photo: Dion De Gennaro)

DCFC coach Trevor James cited the midfielder as one of the most improved from last season and rewarded him with a start in the season opener.

“He’s a link player,” said James at the start of the season. “You’re not going to see him take on three or four people. He’s not going to do it because that’s not his strength.”

Chomakov’s strongest attribute is perseverance. He admits getting disheartened when injuries have struck but his inner voice told him to continue.

“Kobe Bryant is somebody I've always looked up to and I remember when he was talking about his injuries. In an interview, he said it was just challenging himself,” Chomakov said. “And that's something that I always felt like, ‘I'm just gonna challenge myself. Can I do this again? Can I overcome this? Am I strong enough to do this?

“So, I've always kind of put it on myself and just said to myself, ‘Look, it sucks, but life goes on. And if you want it bad enough, and you keep pushing, you keep working, you can come back from this.’”

loconnor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @larryo1961