The National Independent Soccer Association on Monday announced the cancellation of its men’s spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision affects all Detroit City FC matches that were scheduled through mid-June.

DCFC said the NISA is planning to move forward with the fall season starting in August, and still hopes to work out a summer season of matches.

DCFC hopes to hit the field again in the summer. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

“Detroit City FC is committed to taking the field in 2020 as soon as it is deemed safe for our teams, staff, fans, and the broader community,” DCFC said in a press release.

Monday’s announcement follows the March 12 decision by the NISA to suspend all matches for 30 days.

DCFC said fans who had purchased individual match tickets would receive a credit. The club said it would announce a policy for season-ticket holders as more information becomes available.

Fans are asked to email questions regarding tickets to tickets@detcityfc.com.