If women’s soccer takes place at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit, it won't be under the Sun but rather the more befitting Corktown AFC banner.

The Detroit Sun announced it would not compete this season in the United Women’s Soccer due to economic factors surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, joining Midwest Conference teams AFC Ann Arbor, Lansing United and Muskegon Risers on the sidelines for 2020.

Aaron Roy will coach Corktown AFC (Photo: Aaron Roy)

On Monday, UWS announced Corktown AFC was joining the Midwest Division and will play at The Corner Ballpark once it’s safe to do so.

The debut of a new team is overshadowed by the fact its coach is Aaron Roy, who was the Sun head coach. Corktown AFC's owner Eddie Hudson was also a Detroit Sun sponsor.

A spat?

“There were a course of events that kind of led the coaching staff and, thusly, the players to need a new avenue so to speak,” Hudson said. “I was more than happy to step in and kind of create a new vehicle for the ladies to play this season.”

Detroit Sun owner Steve Hawthorne vowed his team will return in 2021 at The Corner Ballpark.

“A minor sponsor and former assistant coach started a new team. It happens,” Hawthorne said via text.

Corktown AFC will field teams in the UWS and the new UWS League Two for reserve sides.

UWS teams are meeting Tuesday via teleconference to talk about how to proceed. One plan involves kicking off in mid-June and wrapping up in August.

Another fallback involves conducting a tournament in late July, UWS executive director Stephanie Cleaves said.

“It will vary by conference,” said Cleaves of the four-conference national semi-professional circuit. “I mean, in Texas it looks like things are looking good for them, they may actually get in a full season. So it really depends on the region. And we still plan on having League Two as well.

“We're all still waiting to see, but we want to be ready. It’s encouraging how committed the teams are to have a season.”

Detroit Sun coach Aaron Roy will assume that role with Corktown AFC and Skip Mukhtar joins as general manager, said Corktown AFC owner Eddie Hudson, whose Regions Title Agency served as a Sun sponsor.

The Corktown AFC name is more reflective of the area and will serve to get the community “to embrace us,” Hudson said.

So far, the response through social media and the business community about the club has been very positive, Hudson added.

Midwest Conference teams confirmed include Corktown AFC, Detroit City FC, Grand Rapids Midwest United FC, Indiana Union, (Joliet, Ill.) Ladies Steel City FC and MSC Peoria.

Those slated to compete in League Two Midwest are Corktown AFC, Brighton Legends FC, Livonia FC, North Oakland SC and Rebels FC.

Corktown AFC has enough players to easily fill rosters for both sides, Hudson said.

“I think that playing a condensed schedule would be really rough,” Hudson said. “We have about 60 ladies on our rosters, we could probably do it. I think you run a risk of trying to play too many times a week.”

loconnor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @larryo1961