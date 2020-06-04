The Detroit City Football Club will begin its fall season Aug. 8 and will conclude with a single-location tournament in late October, the club and the National Independent Soccer Association announced Thursday.

A "regionalized" competition will take place from Aug. 8 until Oct. 11, with teams divided into Eastern and Western conferences. Each club will play one home and one away match against each member of its conference.

A tournament will be held in late October to crown a fall champion.

“Since our spring season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic we’ve been developing plans to return to play,” Sean Mann, co-owner and CEO of Detroit City FC, said in a statement. “The safety of our players and fans has, and will always dictate when we see the field again, but as conditions improve, it is exciting to start gearing up for a fall season.”

Details regarding the schedule, including preseason and exhibition matches, will be announced at at later date.

In the statement, DCFC said fans attending matches "will be based on permission from state and local health authorities and the club’s confidence level of being able to ensure the safety and wellbeing of fans, players, and staff."

Options for season-ticket holders will be announced once schedule details are unveiled. Questions can be directed to tickets@detcityfc.com.

Detroit City FC and United Women’s Soccer are working on a format for their season, which will be announced in the "near future," according to the release.