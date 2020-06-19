Despite the cancellation of the United Women’s Soccer regular season due to COVID-19, Detroit City FC will host a four-team showcase featuring mid-Michigan clubs July 24-26 at Keyworth Stadium.

The Stadium Showcase will feature host Detroit City FC, which was making its highly anticipated UWS debut this season, along with Lansing United, Livonia City FC and Midwest United FC (formerly Grand Rapids FC).

DCFC women's coach Sam Piraine (Photo: Detroit City FC)

Every match will be livestreamed, with DCFC matches also airing on TV20 Detroit.

The UWS canceled its season June 9. The pro-am UWS relies heavily on college players and continued delays due to the coronavirus pandemic made playing a full season during the summer impossible.

A tournament is the best alternative, DCFC coach Sam Piraine said.

“This will be an exciting time for the Detroit City Women,” Piraine said in a written statement. “We will have teams that will be coming in that have had success in the UWS in years past, and I think this will be a good time to evaluate our players and help us prepare even more for a full season.”

The showcase will feature two semifinals concluding with a championship and a third-place match. Matchups and schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans being able to attend will be based on permission from state and local health authorities, as well as DCFC’s confidence level of being able to ensure the safety of fans, players and staff, club officials said.