Detroit City FC will play two home matches in the inaugural NISA Independent Cup, a precursor to the league’s fall season.

DCFC’s matches will be at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium on July 31 (7:30 p.m.), against Cleveland SC, and on Aug. 2 (3 p.m.), against FC Buffalo.

The Northern Guard cheers on DCFC at Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC will announce later if fans are permitted to attend. Both matches will be livestreamed on detcityfc.com and will also be on Channel TV20.

Detroit, Cleveland and Buffalo are in the Independent Cup’s Great Lakes Region.

“We've been looking forward to being able to play and to be in front of our supporters, be it in person or through the broadcast," said DCFC general manager and coach Trevor James. "It is great to see the league recognizing independent clubs and including those teams. We have a history with both clubs in our region, prior to me being here, and it will be great to see them."

The Independent Cup features 15 teams in four regional groups.

The NISA fall season will run August through October, though match dates have not yet been finalized.