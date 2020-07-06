Notable sports deaths in 2020 (Updated: July 6)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Derrick Otim (33), former Detroit City FC midfielder/forward. Helped DCFC reach the National Premier Soccer League national semifinal in 2017. July 3. He was 24.
Derrick Otim (33), former Detroit City FC midfielder/forward. Helped DCFC reach the National Premier Soccer League national semifinal in 2017. July 3. He was 24. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joe Bugel, former Washington assistant and offensive line coach. Architect of "The Hogs," the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. Was also the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals (1990-93) and Oakland Raiders (1997). June 28. He was 80.
Joe Bugel, former Washington assistant and offensive line coach. Architect of "The Hogs," the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. Was also the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals (1990-93) and Oakland Raiders (1997). June 28. He was 80. Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jim Kiick, running back for the Miami Dolphins during their perfect season in 1972. June 20. He was 73.
Jim Kiick, running back for the Miami Dolphins during their perfect season in 1972. June 20. He was 73. Jim Kerlin, AP
Fullscreen
Claudell Washington, two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called up as a teenager by the Oakland Athletics. June 10. He was 65.
Claudell Washington, two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called up as a teenager by the Oakland Athletics. June 10. He was 65. Robert H. Houston, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ken Riley, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback. Also a coach and athletic director at Florida A&M. Riley played 15 seasons (1969-83) for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions for 596 yards and five touchdowns – all franchise records. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history. June 7. He was 72.
Ken Riley, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback. Also a coach and athletic director at Florida A&M. Riley played 15 seasons (1969-83) for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions for 596 yards and five touchdowns – all franchise records. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history. June 7. He was 72. Gary Landers, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kurt Thomas, the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship gold medal. Won America Cup three times. June 5. He was 64.
Kurt Thomas, the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship gold medal. Won America Cup three times. June 5. He was 64. Micheal Snyder, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Johnny Majors, former college football coach at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. Won a national title at Pitt in 1976, and guided Tennessee (his alma mater) to three Southeastern Conference titles during a 16-year run with Volunteers (1977-92) in which he was 116-62-8. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. June 3. He was 85.
Johnny Majors, former college football coach at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. Won a national title at Pitt in 1976, and guided Tennessee (his alma mater) to three Southeastern Conference titles during a 16-year run with Volunteers (1977-92) in which he was 116-62-8. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. June 3. He was 85. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Wes Unseld, a former NBA rookie of the year and MVP who led Washington to its only NBA championship. He also later coached and was GM of the franchise, and was GM when Chris Webber was traded to Sacramento. June 2. He was 74.
Wes Unseld, a former NBA rookie of the year and MVP who led Washington to its only NBA championship. He also later coached and was GM of the franchise, and was GM when Chris Webber was traded to Sacramento. June 2. He was 74. Brian K. Diggs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Pat Dye, former Auburn football coach from 1981-92. Third-most wins in Auburn history. Dye’s overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. June 1. He was 80.
Pat Dye, former Auburn football coach from 1981-92. Third-most wins in Auburn history. Dye’s overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. June 1. He was 80. Bill Haber, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Eddie Sutton, Hall of Fame college basketball coach. Led three teams to the Final Four. First coach to lead four teams (Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State) to the NCAA Tournament. He was 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach — not counting vacated victories or forfeited games -- and made it to 25 NCAA Tournaments. May 23. He was 84.
Eddie Sutton, Hall of Fame college basketball coach. Led three teams to the Final Four. First coach to lead four teams (Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State) to the NCAA Tournament. He was 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach — not counting vacated victories or forfeited games -- and made it to 25 NCAA Tournaments. May 23. He was 84. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jerry Sloan, legendary coach of the NBA's Utah Jazz and a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. May 22. He was 78.
Jerry Sloan, legendary coach of the NBA's Utah Jazz and a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. May 22. He was 78. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ashley Cooper, Australian tennis star who won four Grand Slam singles titles. May 21. He was 83.
Ashley Cooper, Australian tennis star who won four Grand Slam singles titles. May 21. He was 83. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Shad Gaspard, former WWE wrestler. One half of the tag-team group Cryme Tyme, along with his partner, JTG. May 17. He was 39.
Shad Gaspard, former WWE wrestler. One half of the tag-team group Cryme Tyme, along with his partner, JTG. May 17. He was 39. Rich Fury, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Phyllis George, former sports broadcaster for CBS' "The NFL Today" from 1975-84, and a former Miss America. May 14. She was 70.
Phyllis George, former sports broadcaster for CBS' "The NFL Today" from 1975-84, and a former Miss America. May 14. She was 70. Suzanne Vlamis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Teerlinck, longtime NFL defensive line coach, including for the Lions from 1995-96. May 10. He was 69
John Teerlinck, longtime NFL defensive line coach, including for the Lions from 1995-96. May 10. He was 69 Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Don Shula, pro football's all-time winningest head coach. Led the Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973, including an unbeaten season in 1972. Former Lions defensive coordinator from 1960-62. Inducted into the Pro Footbal Hall of Fame in 1997. May 4. He was 90.
Don Shula, pro football's all-time winningest head coach. Led the Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973, including an unbeaten season in 1972. Former Lions defensive coordinator from 1960-62. Inducted into the Pro Footbal Hall of Fame in 1997. May 4. He was 90. Mark Foley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Matt Keough, former major-league pitcher for the Oakland Athletics (1977-83), New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis Cardinals (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston Astros (1986). He was an All-Star in 1978, and won the American League's Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was later an executive for the A's. May 2. He was 64.
Matt Keough, former major-league pitcher for the Oakland Athletics (1977-83), New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis Cardinals (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston Astros (1986). He was an All-Star in 1978, and won the American League's Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was later an executive for the A's. May 2. He was 64. G. Paul Burnett, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bobby Winkles, legendary Arizona State baseball coach who won three national championships before managing the Angels and A's (here he is managing the Angels for Nolan Ryan's no-hitter in Detroit in 1973). April 17. He was 90.
Bobby Winkles, legendary Arizona State baseball coach who won three national championships before managing the Angels and A's (here he is managing the Angels for Nolan Ryan's no-hitter in Detroit in 1973). April 17. He was 90. Richard Sheinwald, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Howard Finkel, legendary ring announcer for the WWF (and what now is the WWE). April 16. He was 69.
Howard Finkel, legendary ring announcer for the WWF (and what now is the WWE). April 16. He was 69. WWE
Fullscreen
Willie Davis, Hall of Fame defensive end for the Green Bay Packers. April 15. He was 85.
Willie Davis, Hall of Fame defensive end for the Green Bay Packers. April 15. He was 85. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees general partner and son of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. April 14. He was 63.
Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees general partner and son of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. April 14. He was 63. Steve Nesius, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tarvaris Jackson, NFL quarterback who played for the Seahawks, Vikings and Bills. April 12. He was 36.
Tarvaris Jackson, NFL quarterback who played for the Seahawks, Vikings and Bills. April 12. He was 36. Jeff Gross, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Doug Sanders, PGA Tour player who won 20 times and finished runner-up at the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. April 12. He was 86.
Doug Sanders, PGA Tour player who won 20 times and finished runner-up at the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. April 12. He was 86. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Stirling Moss, legendary British race-car driver in the Formula One circuit. April 12. He was 90.
Stirling Moss, legendary British race-car driver in the Formula One circuit. April 12. He was 90. Luca Bruno, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tom Webster, former NHL and coach of the Kings and Rangers who played with the Red Wings from 1970-72. April 10. He was 71.
Tom Webster, former NHL and coach of the Kings and Rangers who played with the Red Wings from 1970-72. April 10. He was 71. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Carmen Williamson, top U.S. amateur box in the 1940s and '50s who in in 1984 became the first black boxing referee and judge at the Olympics. He also worked for the Army in Warren for 40 years. April 8. He was 94.
Carmen Williamson, top U.S. amateur box in the 1940s and '50s who in in 1984 became the first black boxing referee and judge at the Olympics. He also worked for the Army in Warren for 40 years. April 8. He was 94. Kurt Steiss, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Al Kaline, legendary Tigers right fielder, broadcaster and front-office executive who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He led the Tigers to the 1968 World Series championship. April 6. He was 85.
Al Kaline, legendary Tigers right fielder, broadcaster and front-office executive who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He led the Tigers to the 1968 World Series championship. April 6. He was 85. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bobby Mitchell, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was Washington's first black player. April 5. He was 84.
Bobby Mitchell, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was Washington's first black player. April 5. He was 84. Gus Chan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tom Dempsey, a New Orleans Saints kicker who kicked a then-NFL record 63-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Detroit Lions in 1970. April 4. He was 73.
Tom Dempsey, a New Orleans Saints kicker who kicked a then-NFL record 63-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Detroit Lions in 1970. April 4. He was 73. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ed Farmer, longtime Chicago White Sox broadcaster who pitched for the Tigers in 1973. April 1. He was 70.
Ed Farmer, longtime Chicago White Sox broadcaster who pitched for the Tigers in 1973. April 1. He was 70. Chicago White Sox
Fullscreen
Frank Maloney, Michigan center and guard from 1959-61 who went on to coach under Bo Schembechler before becoming head coach at Syracuse. March 30. He was 79.
Frank Maloney, Michigan center and guard from 1959-61 who went on to coach under Bo Schembechler before becoming head coach at Syracuse. March 30. He was 79. Syracuse athletics
Fullscreen
Dwight Jones, star basketball player at Holy Redeemer in the 1960s and a coach and administrator at Detroit Mumford since the early 1970s. March 29. He was 73.
Dwight Jones, star basketball player at Holy Redeemer in the 1960s and a coach and administrator at Detroit Mumford since the early 1970s. March 29. He was 73. Courtesy photo
Fullscreen
Fred "Curly" Neal, legendary member of the Harlem Globetrotters. March 26. He was 77.
Fred "Curly" Neal, legendary member of the Harlem Globetrotters. March 26. He was 77. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bob Allison, long-time radio host in Metro Detroit and host of "Bowling for Dollars" in the 1970s. March 25. He was 87.
Bob Allison, long-time radio host in Metro Detroit and host of "Bowling for Dollars" in the 1970s. March 25. He was 87. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Woody Widenhofer (right), a long-time football coach who had stints at Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and the Lions. March 22. He was 77.
Woody Widenhofer (right), a long-time football coach who had stints at Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and the Lions. March 22. He was 77. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Roger Mayweather, uncle and former trainer of Floyd Mayweather and a Grand Rapids native. March 17. He was 58.
Roger Mayweather, uncle and former trainer of Floyd Mayweather and a Grand Rapids native. March 17. He was 58. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chris Reed, a three-time Olympian and 10-time ice dancing champion of Japan who trained for years in Canton. March 14. He was 30.
Chris Reed, a three-time Olympian and 10-time ice dancing champion of Japan who trained for years in Canton. March 14. He was 30. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Galen Head, right-winger who was drafted by the Red Wings and ended up playing one game for them, in 1967-68. March 14. He was 72.
Galen Head, right-winger who was drafted by the Red Wings and ended up playing one game for them, in 1967-68. March 14. He was 72. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jarrod Patterson, third baseman for the Tigers in 2001. March 11. He was 46.
Jarrod Patterson, third baseman for the Tigers in 2001. March 11. He was 46. Tom Pidgeon, Getty Images
Fullscreen
War Emblem, winner of the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness. March 11. He was 21.
War Emblem, winner of the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness. March 11. He was 21. Al Behrman, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Henri Richard, legendary center who won 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, including scoring the clinching goal against the Red Wings in 1966. March 6. He was 84.
Henri Richard, legendary center who won 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, including scoring the clinching goal against the Red Wings in 1966. March 6. He was 84. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dick Tamburo, All-America center at Michigan State and part of the Spartans' 1952 national champion. Feb. 24. He was 90.
Dick Tamburo, All-America center at Michigan State and part of the Spartans' 1952 national champion. Feb. 24. He was 90. Michigan State University
Fullscreen
Pete Babando, Red Wings star and first NHL player to score an overtime goal in Game 7 of a Stdanley Cup final. Feb. 19. He was 94.
Pete Babando, Red Wings star and first NHL player to score an overtime goal in Game 7 of a Stdanley Cup final. Feb. 19. He was 94. Detroit Red Wings
Fullscreen
Mickey Wright, Hall of Fame golfer who won 82 LPGA tournaments, including 13 majors. Feb. 17. She was 85.
Mickey Wright, Hall of Fame golfer who won 82 LPGA tournaments, including 13 majors. Feb. 17. She was 85. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tony Fernandez, longtime major-league shortstop, mosty with the Toronto Blue Jays. Feb. 16. He was 57.
Tony Fernandez, longtime major-league shortstop, mosty with the Toronto Blue Jays. Feb. 16. He was 57. Frank Gunn, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Brian Glennie, NHL defenseman who mostly played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and played collegiately at Michigan State. Feb. 7. He was 73.
Brian Glennie, NHL defenseman who mostly played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and played collegiately at Michigan State. Feb. 7. He was 73. Toronto Maple Leafs
Fullscreen
Dick Atha, a college basketball star at Indiana State who played briefly with the Detroit Pistons (1957-58). Feb. 6. He was 88.
Dick Atha, a college basketball star at Indiana State who played briefly with the Detroit Pistons (1957-58). Feb. 6. He was 88. Indiana State
Fullscreen
Willie Wood, Pro Football Hall of Famer with the Green Bay Packers who played in the first two Super Bowls. Feb. 3. He was 83.
Willie Wood, Pro Football Hall of Famer with the Green Bay Packers who played in the first two Super Bowls. Feb. 3. He was 83. Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Andretti, race-car driver and a member of one of the sport's most famous families. Jan. 30. He was 56.
John Andretti, race-car driver and a member of one of the sport's most famous families. Jan. 30. He was 56. Warren Wimmer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Chris Doleman, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Jan. 28. He was 58.
Chris Doleman, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Jan. 28. He was 58. Larry Salzman, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe, Los Angeles Lakers legend who won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one regular-season MVPs. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star. He died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. He was 41.
Kobe, Los Angeles Lakers legend who won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one regular-season MVPs. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star. He died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. He was 41. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Altobelli, long-time Orange Coast College baseball college who died in the helicopter crash that also killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Jan. 26. He was 56.
John Altobelli, long-time Orange Coast College baseball college who died in the helicopter crash that also killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Jan. 26. He was 56. Orange Coast College athletics
Fullscreen
Jay Allan, public-address announcer for the Tigers at Comerica Park. Jan. 24. He was 60.
Jay Allan, public-address announcer for the Tigers at Comerica Park. Jan. 24. He was 60. Courtesy image
Fullscreen
William "Bill" C. Davis, head football coach at Adrian College from 1968-72 and later an assistant coach at Michigan State. Jan. 18. He was 81.
William "Bill" C. Davis, head football coach at Adrian College from 1968-72 and later an assistant coach at Michigan State. Jan. 18. He was 81. Philadelphia Eagles
Fullscreen
Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who was the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Jan. 15. He was 75.
Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who was the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Jan. 15. He was 75. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Joe Roberson, Michigan athletic director from 1994-97. Jan. 13. He was 84.
Joe Roberson, Michigan athletic director from 1994-97. Jan. 13. He was 84. University of Michigan
Fullscreen
Charles Primas, Hall-of-Fame basketball player at Wayne State who went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Jan. 12. He was 86.
Charles Primas, Hall-of-Fame basketball player at Wayne State who went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Jan. 12. He was 86. Wayne State athletics
Fullscreen
David Glass, Walmart chief executive who owned the Kansas City Royals from 2000-19. Jan. 9. He was 84.
David Glass, Walmart chief executive who owned the Kansas City Royals from 2000-19. Jan. 9. He was 84. Colin E. Braley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Pete Dye, legendary golf-course architect whose credits include Radrick Farms in Ann Arbor. Jan. 9. He was 94.
Pete Dye, legendary golf-course architect whose credits include Radrick Farms in Ann Arbor. Jan. 9. He was 94. Golf Digest
Fullscreen
George Perles, Detroit native who went on to serve as Michigan State's football coach, athletic director and Board of Trustees member. Jan. 7. He was 85.
George Perles, Detroit native who went on to serve as Michigan State's football coach, athletic director and Board of Trustees member. Jan. 7. He was 85. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sam Wyche, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who also was briefly a a Lions quarterback (1974). Jan. 2. He was 74.
Sam Wyche, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who also was briefly a a Lions quarterback (1974). Jan. 2. He was 74. Rob Burns, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Don Larsen, major-league pitcher and legendary Yankee who threw the only perfect game in World Series history. Jan. 1. He was 90.
Don Larsen, major-league pitcher and legendary Yankee who threw the only perfect game in World Series history. Jan. 1. He was 90. Anonymous, Associated Press
Fullscreen
David Stern, long-time commissioner of the NBA. Jan. 1. He was 77.
David Stern, long-time commissioner of the NBA. Jan. 1. He was 77. Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Former Detroit City FC player Derrick Otim died over the weekend in a swimming accident, according to reports. He was 24.

    The drowning occurred Friday at Lake Keowee in Pickens County, South Carolina, WSPA TV reported.

    The midfielder/forward, who was also a standout at Xavier University in Cincinnati, featured for Le Rouge in 2017 when the team reached the National Premier Soccer League national semifinal. He scored the insura goal in a 3-1 victory over Grand Rapids FC before 5,144 spectators at Keyworth Stadium June 2, 2017.

    Otim played in 70 matches in four years at Xavier, totaling seven goals and nine assists.

    The Nottingham, England native was a member of Nottingham Forest FC academy system before coming to the U.S. to attend college.

    Otim's death prompted an outpouring of tributes in his native England, including from Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE