Former Detroit City FC player Derrick Otim died over the weekend in a swimming accident, according to reports. He was 24.

The drowning occurred Friday at Lake Keowee in Pickens County, South Carolina, WSPA TV reported.

The midfielder/forward, who was also a standout at Xavier University in Cincinnati, featured for Le Rouge in 2017 when the team reached the National Premier Soccer League national semifinal. He scored the insura goal in a 3-1 victory over Grand Rapids FC before 5,144 spectators at Keyworth Stadium June 2, 2017.

As our thoughts continue to be with Derrick Otim's family and friends, we look back with appreciation for the time he spent with us. Thank you, Derrick. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ECQw1YVnF — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) July 6, 2020

Otim played in 70 matches in four years at Xavier, totaling seven goals and nine assists.

The Nottingham, England native was a member of Nottingham Forest FC academy system before coming to the U.S. to attend college.

Otim's death prompted an outpouring of tributes in his native England, including from Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash.

RIP del , can’t believe I’m writing this , Such a top lad who always brought a smile to everyone’s face when around him , RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cGJzGdrlcE — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) July 5, 2020