Detroit City FC women’s team blossomed and then wilted under pressure applied by Midwest United during its debut Friday in Kentwood.

After Tori Singstock (Southgate) staked DCFC to a 1-0 advantage three minutes into the second half, the home side erupted for three unanswered goals within a 10-minute span — including a pair from former Central Michigan player Sami Maher — to claim a 3-1 victory at Christian Athletic Complex.

Elyse DeSchryver had Midwest United’s other goal. The two members of the United Women Soccer pro-am circuit went into intermission scoreless.

Shortly into the second half, though, right back Syd Blomquist’s pinpoint cross found Singstock in the goalmouth and the forward delivered the ball into the roof of the net.

As Singstock’s strike put Le Rouge on solid ground, Midwest United’s equalizer on a defensive miscue six minutes later caused the visitors to quickly unravel. Midwest United struck for two more goals three minutes apart.

“We went up 1-0; We were very organized,” DCFC coach Sam Piraine said. “When they tied it, it was a miscommunication that happened, so it wasn't that we were fatigued then. I think Midwest United started pressing high up the field and we got pinned back a little bit and there were larger gaps. The field got spread out and we didn't have it in our legs.

“It was something going in that we knew fatigue might be an issue, not necessarily because we are not prepared for that, but because we haven't played a 90-minute match against an opponent yet. That was the biggest challenge for us, I think.”

Midwest United planned to host a four-team showcase but two teams bowed out, leaving only itself and DCFC. Both sides are taking part in the UWS Keyworth Showcase July 24-26 along with Lansing United and Livonia City FC.

DCFC is expected to make an announcement early next week as to whether fans will be able to attend.

Though DCFC asked spectators not to attend Friday’s event in Kentwood, some people could be seen sitting in bleachers during the livestream. Le Rouge and Midwest United goals brought audible cheers.

