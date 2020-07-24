Stephanie “Stitch” Currie racked up three goals in slightly more than a half-hour and added a fourth in the second half as Grand Rapids-based Midwest United pulverized Livonia United FC 9-0 in the United Women’s Soccer Keyworth Showcase opener Friday in Hamtramck.

Currie (Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central) joined Marti Corby and Hannah Crum (penalty kick) in providing first half goals for Midwest United, which advance to Sunday’s championship game against the winner of Detroit City FC-Lansing United played later Friday. Sunday’s title game kicks off at 6:30.

Buy Photo Midwest United FC's Stitch Currie kicks the ball into the box in the first half in the inaugural United Women's Soccer Stadium Showcase at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan on July 24, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Kaema Amachree, Macy Wierenga and Corby added second-half goals for powerhouse Midwest United, which defeated DCFC 3-1 last week. Livonia City FC, which is making the jump to UWS League 2 from the Michigan Premier Soccer League, had a few glimmering moments in a one-sided affair.

Livonia awaits to play the loser of the Detroit-Lansing encounter in the third-place place match at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.