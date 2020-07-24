Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Midwest United dominates Livonia City FC in United Women's Soccer Keyworth Showcase opener
The Detroit News
Published 6:32 p.m. ET July 24, 2020 | Updated 6:38 p.m. ET July 24, 2020
Stephanie “Stitch” Currie racked up three goals in slightly more than a half-hour and added a fourth in the second half as Grand Rapids-based Midwest United pulverized Livonia United FC 9-0 in the United Women’s Soccer Keyworth Showcase opener Friday in Hamtramck.
Currie (Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central) joined Marti Corby and Hannah Crum (penalty kick) in providing first half goals for Midwest United, which advance to Sunday’s championship game against the winner of Detroit City FC-Lansing United played later Friday. Sunday’s title game kicks off at 6:30.
Kaema Amachree, Macy Wierenga and Corby added second-half goals for powerhouse Midwest United, which defeated DCFC 3-1 last week. Livonia City FC, which is making the jump to UWS League 2 from the Michigan Premier Soccer League, had a few glimmering moments in a one-sided affair.
Livonia awaits to play the loser of the Detroit-Lansing encounter in the third-place place match at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments