Midwest United prevailed 3-1 over Detroit City FC to win the inaugural United Women’s Soccer Keyworth Showcase Sunday in Hamtramck, but the two-day tournament offered a glimpse of what the future holds for the first-year DCFC women’s team.

Mary Hollingsworth (9th minute), Stephanie “Stitch” Currie (54’) and Marti Corby (54’) scored for Midwest United, which outscored opponents 12-1 in the competition. Caroline Fleming (12’) had Le Rouge’s lone goal.

Midwest United's Stephanie "Stitch" Currie scored the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 victory over Detroit City FC women Sunday in the championship game of the United Women's Soccer Keyworth Showcase in Hamtramck.

Hollingsworth (Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern) opened the scoring with a rocket from about 22 yards out, which eluded DCFC goalkeeper Gabby Gauruder (South Lyon/Michigan State).

Gauruder got the nod over Becca Przyblyo (Canton/Eastern Michigan), who started in Le Rouge’s 2-1 victory over Lansing United on Friday. Gauruder looked particularly sharp in the first half, stopping a handful of Midwest United attempts to keep it level at halftime.

Sydney Blomquist — whom else? — figured prominently in DCFC’s equalizer. She launched a pinpoint aerial ball onto Sarah Huge’s path in the offensive half.

Huge (Northville/Michigan State) maneuvered into the 18-yard box and crushed a left-footed shot that the Midwest United keeper couldn’t handle, leaving Caroline Fleming (Grosse Ile/Adrian) to knock in the rebound.

Blomquist figured in three DCFC goals, assisting on the club’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss against Midwest United July 17 and forcing a turnover in Kenna White’s winning strike in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Lansing.

DCFC’s backline didn’t have an answer for Currie, who racked up four goals in Friday’s 9-0 pummeling of UWS League 2 Livonia City FC.

Currie, who is entering her sophomore year at Toledo, outpaced all defenders and rounded Gauruder to deposit what turned out to be the winning goal.

Midwest United punished DCFC for a turnover by Morgan Reitano at midfield on its insurance goal. The miscue set up Corby, who amassed 61 goals at Grand Valley State, who slotted it past Gauruder.

UWS Keyworth Showcase

Lansing United 3, Livonia City FC 0: Sabrina McNeill (16'), Kaley Buck (24’) and Kristi Bowden (70’) scored for Lansing United in the third-place match.