Detroit City FC will play two home matches — against Chattanooga FC Aug. 15 and Eric Wynalda-coached New Amsterdam FC Sept. 5 — as part of a four-match regional National Independent Soccer Association fall schedule that will culminate in a single-location tournament to determine a champion.

Le Rouge celebrated its 2020 home opener with a 3-0 victory over Cleveland SC on Friday in the NISA Independent Cup. DCFC returns to play in the competition against FC Buffalo on Sunday at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 3 p.m.

Due to the state's existing Executive Order related to sporting events, spectators will not be permitted to attend matches on Sunday or this fall.

Matches will be streamed on www.detcityfc.com/watchcity

The broadcasts of the club’s remaining matches will feature a retro-style telethon supporting the Club’s Be An Owner campaign produced in partnership with the Planet Ant theatre company, as well as Former Co. and Aninterval.

Play among NISA's Western Conference teams will start Aug. 29. The single-tournament at a yet-to-be-determined site will take place between Sept. 21 and Oct. 2.

DCFC 2020 fall schedule

►Aug. 15 vs. Chattanooga FC, 7:30

►Aug. 22 at Michigan Stars, 7

►Aug. 29 at New York Cosmos, 7

►Sept. 5 vs. New Amsterdam FC., 7:30