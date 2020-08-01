DCFC 3, Cleveland 0
Cleveland SC's Paolo Tremine and Detroit City FC's Ryan Peterson battle for the ball in the first half of the 3-0 Detroit win at Keyworth Stadium in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players on both Detroit City FC and Cleveland SC take a knee at the start of the game at Keyworth Stadium in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cleveland SC's Admir Suljevic and Alec Nagucki tie up Detroit City FC's Ryan Peterson fighting for the ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Tendai Jirira goes up with Cleveland SC's Vinny Bell in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Michael Kafari drives the ball upfield against Cleveland SC's Poalo Tremine in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cleveland SC's Vinny Bell takes a pass off his head battling down the line with Detroit City FC's James Fileman in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Yazeed Matthews advances the ball forward against Cleveland SC defense in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Connor Rutz heads a ball upfield in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's James Fileman puts the ball up into the box in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Tendai Jirira heads the ball in front of a banner-covered wall at Keyworth Stadium Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Connor Rutz moves the ball in the midfield in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Ibrahim Conteh and Cleveland SC's Admir Suljevic battle for a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Yazeed Matthews upends Cleveland SC's Paolo Tremine in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Connor Rutz celebrates his second-half goal against Cleveland SC at Keyworth Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Yazeed Matthews puts a shot on goal in the second half at Keyworth Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Shawn Lawson puts in goal No. 3 for DCFC late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Shawn Lawson puts in goal No. 3 for DCFC late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit City FC's Connor Rutz battles with Cleveland SC's Joe Korb for a ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Black smoke crosses across the sky from a nearby fire during the Detroit City FC, Cleveland SC game at Keyworth Stadium in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit City FC will play two home matches — against Chattanooga FC Aug. 15 and Eric Wynalda-coached New Amsterdam FC Sept. 5 — as part of a four-match regional National Independent Soccer Association fall schedule that will culminate in a single-location tournament to determine a champion.

    Le Rouge celebrated its 2020 home opener with a 3-0 victory over Cleveland SC on Friday in the NISA Independent Cup. DCFC returns to play in the competition against FC Buffalo on Sunday at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 3 p.m.

    More: Niyo: Detroit City FC offers piece of ownership to its supporters

    Due to the state's existing Executive Order related to sporting events, spectators will not be permitted to attend matches on Sunday or this fall. 

    Matches will be streamed on www.detcityfc.com/watchcity

    The broadcasts of the club’s remaining matches will feature a retro-style telethon supporting the Club’s Be An Owner campaign produced in partnership with the Planet Ant theatre company, as well as Former Co. and Aninterval.

    Play among NISA's Western Conference teams will start Aug. 29. The single-tournament at a yet-to-be-determined site will take place between Sept. 21 and Oct. 2.

    DCFC 2020 fall schedule

    ►Aug. 15 vs. Chattanooga FC, 7:30

    ►Aug. 22 at Michigan Stars, 7

    ►Aug. 29 at New York Cosmos, 7

    ►Sept. 5 vs. New Amsterdam FC., 7:30

