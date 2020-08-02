In a year derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Detroit City FC claimed the Great Lakes region NISA Independent Cup title Sunday to help offset what have been months of disappointment and upheaval.

Yazeed Matthews (16th minute), Shawn-Claud Lawson (30’) and Connor Rutz (36’) scored for DCFC in a 3-0 victory over FC Buffalo at Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit City FC players celebrate after winning the Great Lakes region NISA Independent Cup on Sunday at Keyworth Stadium. DCFC defeated FC Buffalo 3-0 to clinch the title. (Photo: Detroit City FC)

Goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher provided the key save, turning back a penalty kick in the 26th minute to maintain Le Rouge’s brittle 1-0 lead.

DCFC, which won in its professional debut, a 2-1

On another positive note, DCFC club co-founder and CEO Sean Mann announced during the match livestream that the team’s ongoing investment campaign, Be An Owner – WeFunder, is going strong. The effort has raised $746,250 with 1,453 investors — representing 45 states and 15 countries —in less than three days.

Matthews opened DCFC’s account, taking a through ball from Evans Frimpong and slotting it past FC Buffalo goalkeeper Bryce Tramuta from 8 yards out.

Frimpong created the play by stepping in front of a poorly placed ball from the FC Buffalo backline and immediately finding Matthews, who split two defenders.

FC Buffalo missed a chance to equalize after DCFC’s Ryan Peterson was called for a handball in the penalty area. FC Buffalo’s Nuukele Gboe drove his spot-kick to Steinwascher’s right, which the DCFC netminder dove low and blocked.

Stephen Carroll’s long throw-in set the stage for Lawson’s tally, which put DCFC up 2-0 in the 30th minute.

The ball rattled around in the 18-yard box, which included Peterson deploying an overhead bicycle kick before DCFC’s all-time leading swept the ball into the net. Lawson has 38 career goals for Le Rouge.

Rutz, whose sparkling form continued from Friday’s 3-0 victory over Cleveland SC when he contributed a goal, clipped a shot over the FC Buffalo keeper to make it 3-0.