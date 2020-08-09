Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Steven Juncaj's late strike lifts Michigan Stars to 2-1 victory over Chattanooga FC
The Detroit News
Published 12:37 a.m. ET Aug. 9, 2020 | Updated 12:37 a.m. ET Aug. 9, 2020
A goal in the 88th minute by midfielder Steven Juncaj lifted the Michigan Stars to a 2-1 victory over Chattanooga FC Saturday at Ultimate Soccer Arenas Outdoor Stadium in Pontiac.
A goal by forward Kyle Nuel six minutes in gave the National Independent Soccer Association team a quick 1-0 advantage in its home opener. Chattanooga FC leveled it on a penalty kicky by Ian McGrath in the 59th minute.
On the match-winner, Juncaj took a feed from Alexander Satrustegui and dribbled along the 18-yard box before unleashing a right-footed laser to the far post that eluded the Chattanooga goalkeeper. On the Stars’ opening goal, Nuel’s snuffed out an errant pass and drove in on frame before letting go of a low drive that hit the side netting.
The Stars (1-0) play the New York Cosmos on the road Saturday, Aug. 15, before hosting Detroit City FC on Aug. 22 at Ultimate Soccer Arenas Outdoor Stadium.
