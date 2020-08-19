Flint City Bucks kick off Sunday slate of televised exhibition matches starting Aug. 23

The Flint City Bucks will play a series of six exhibition matches on Sundays, starting Aug. 23 against Midwest United FC, at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.

All six games with noon kickoffs will be carried live on CW46 in mid-Michigan as well as on YouTube, Twitter and the team’s website (www.flintcitybucks.com). Neal Ruhl and Bucks director of coaching and player personnel Gary Parsons will do the play-by-play.

Due to the state’s Executive Order and health and safety regulations related to live sporting events, spectators will not be permitted.

“Special thanks to the team at The CW46 who worked extremely hard to make this possible,” Bucks chairman Dan Duggan said in a statement. “We know our fans have struggled like everyone else over the past five months. We were all looking forward to celebrating the defense of our national title together at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.

“With no fans allowed in attendance, this is the next best opportunity for our supporters to keep up with the team, the status of our college and professional players and how our 2021 season is shaping up.”

The Bucks won the 2019 USL2 championship but were not able to defend their crown after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.

Flint's roster will feature college players, recent graduates and former Bucks, said Costa Papista, team president. The college soccer season has been pushed to spring due to the pandemic.

The friendlies will also showcase teams in the state’s vibrant pro-am scene, representing the unofficial fourth tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid.

On Aug. 30, the Bucks play Sterling Heights-based Carpathia FC, which was slated to make its debut in the National Premier Soccer League this season before the pandemic led the NPSL canceling its season.

2020 Bucks exhibition schedule

(All matches start at noon)

►Aug. 23, Midwest United FC

►Aug. 30, Carpathia FC

►Sept. 6, Inter Detroit FC

►Sept. 13, Livonia City FC

►Sept. 20, Sporting Detroit FC

►Sept. 27, Rebels FC

