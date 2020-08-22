Detroit City FC, Michigan Stars settle for 0-0 draw in NISA encounter

Detroit City FC and Michigan Stars likely came away from their National Independent Soccer Association encounter Saturday in Pontiac that ended in a 0-0 draw filled with regret.

DCFC (0-1-1) will lament not having capitalized on some appetizing chances in the first half, especially early. The Stars (1-0-2) will be kicking themselves for not seizing the opportunity to strike after Le Rouge were forced to play with 10 men during the last 32 minutes.

DCFC midfielder Michael Kafari was shown a straight red after an encounter with Stars midfielder Steven Juncaj in the 58th minute. Juncaj came in for a late sliding tackle on Kafari, whose foot appeared to come down on the Stars player’s leg after jumping to avoid the challenge.

The dismissal changed the match’s tempo but not entirely in the Stars’ favor. Le Rouge absorbed the pressure for better than a half-hour.

Stars defender Sebastien Des Pres had the best chance with the man advantage but skied his attempt over the bar in the 89th minute.

DCFC next plays the New York Cosmos Saturday at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, N.Y. The Stars take on New Amsterdam FC on Sept. 12 at Hudson Sports Complex, Warwick, N.Y.