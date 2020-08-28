Detroit City FC joins protest, won't play Saturday vs. New York Cosmos

Detroit City FC, joining teams in the NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB, is taking a stance in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake by not playing.

DCFC will not take part in Saturday’s scheduled National Independent Soccer Association match against the New York Cosmos, the team announced Thursday night. The match was slated for 7 p.m. at Mitchell Athletic Complex in Uniondale, N.Y.

The move was led by the players and supported by the organization, the team said in a release. “The need to address social injustice and racism supersedes sports at this moment,” the statement said.

Fans largely lauded the DCFC players' position in a multitude of Facebook replies to the announcement. A few chastised the club for mixing politics with sports while a couple said they would no longer follow the team.

Instead of playing the game, DCFC — led by the players — is developing a call to action for Saturday evening.

Le Rouge (0-1-1) is winless in the four-match NISA fall campaign, where matches have been played without fans due to state-imposed restrictions because of COVID-19.

DCFC's next scheduled game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, against New Amsterdam FC at Keyworth Stadium before the NISA Fall Tournament.

The league announced Thursday the tournament, which starts Sept. 21, will be carried by beIN Sports.