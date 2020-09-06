Connor Rutz scores twice to lead Detroit City FC in 3-0 victory over New Amsterdam FC

Forward Connor Rutz scored twice as Detroit City FC collected its first victory of the National Independent Soccer Association truncated fall campaign, blanking New Amsterdam FC 3-0 Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Rutz netted goals in the seventh and 61st minute for DCFC (1-1-1), which was coming off a 0-0 draw against the Michigan Stars Aug. 22. Rutz, who played at Saginaw Valley State, last scored in Le Rouge’s 3-0 victory over Cleveland SC in the NISA Independent Cup July 31.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for; we really needed these three points,” said Rutz in an interview provided by DCFC on Twitter. “We’re going to try to continue this going into the bubble.”

Shawn-Claud Lawson scored 11 minutes in, adding his 39th career goal. New Amsterdam was reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute after Mahmoud Keita was shown a second yellow.

The referee handed out two more red cards in the second half, including one to DCFC’s Elijah Rice.

DCFC wraps up the shortened fall regular season on Wednesday when the team plays the New York Cosmos in Uniondale, N.Y. NISA will

The match was rescheduled from Aug. 29 when DCFC’s players opted not to play to call attention to the racial injustice after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.