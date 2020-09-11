Keyworth Stadium to host NISA Fall Tournament; Detroit City FC signs F Max Todd

Historic Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck will serve as the site for the National Independent Soccer Association Fall Tournament, the league announced Friday.

All eight NISA teams will take part in the event — which proceeds in a bubble setting — starting Sept. 21. The round-robin tournament features doubleheaders on consecutive days with kickoffs at 5 and 8 p.m., leading up to the championship match on Oct. 2.

The winner of the fall tournament will host the winner of the 2021 spring tournament to determine the 2020-21 NISA champion.

All matches will be carried by beIN Sports or on beIN Sports Extra — the network’s free English-language live sports channel.

Due to the state’s existing Executive Order, fans will not be permitted to attend.

Detroit City FC (1-2-1) wrapped up the fall regular season Wednesday with a 0-0 draw against the New York Cosmos. The Pontiac-based Michigan Stars (1-2-0) conclude their season against New Amsterdam FC on Saturday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick, N.Y.

Ahead of the tournament, DCFC fortified its roster by signing forward Max Todd, who played for Le Rouge in 2017 and ’19. The Edinburgh, Scotland native is fourth in club history with 12 goals.

The Hibernian FC academy product starred at the University of Illinois at Chicago where he was named Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. Todd had 25 goals and 18 assists in four years at UIC.

Todd left DCFC last summer to finish his degree at UIC.

