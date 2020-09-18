Detroit City FC vs. Michigan Stars kicks off NISA Fall Tournament on Monday

Detroit City FC will play the Pontiac-based rival Michigan Stars in the National Independent Soccer Association Fall Tournament opener Monday at Keyworth Stadium.

The 5 p.m. match kicks off the nearly two-week long competition to determine the fall champion in the eight-team third-tier circuit.

Fans will not be able to attend due to the state's existing Executive Order.

DCFC and the Stars drew 0-0 in their last meeting with Le Rouge playing with 10 men for 32 minutes after Michael Kafari received a red card. The league later overturned the red card and the midfielder was allowed to play in DCFC’s next match, a 3-0 win over New Amsterdam FC.

DCFC and the Stars join Oakland Roots and New Amsterdam in Group A. Group B is comprised of Chattanooga FC, California United Strikers FC, New York Cosmos and LA Force.

The tournament features matchday doubleheaders. Oakland Roots, which announced it was moving up to the second-tier USL Championship this week, plays New Amsterdam FC at 8 p.m. Monday.

Games will be available via mobile device or tablet on beIN SPORTS XTRA while a select number of matches will be carried on the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Tournament schedule

►Monday, Sept. 21: 5 p.m. Michigan Stars vs. Detroit City FC; 8 p.m. Oakland Roots vs. New Amsterdam FC

►Tuesday, Sept. 22: Cal United Strikers vs. New York Cosmos; 8 p.m. Chattanooga FC vs. LA Force

►Thursday, Sept. 24: Oakland Roots vs. Detroit City FC; 8 p.m. Michigan Stars vs. New Amsterdam FC

►Friday, Sept. 25: Chattanooga FC vs. New York Cosmos; 8 p.m. Cal United Strikers vs. LA Force

►Sunday, Sept. 27: Oakland Roots vs. Michigan Stars; 8 p.m. Detroit City FC vs. New Amsterdam FC

►Monday, Sept. 28: Chattanooga FC vs. Cal United Strikers; 8 p.m. New York Cosmos vs. LA Force

►Wednesday, Sept. 30: Semifinals, 5 p.m. first-place A vs. second-place B; 8 first-place vs. second-place A

►Friday, Oct. 2: Championship