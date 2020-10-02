Super subs propel Detroit City FC to NISA fall championship

In times of crisis, Detroit City FC’s bench became the phone booth in this superhero script.

Shawn-Claud Lawson and Ryan Peterson emerged from there wearing capes, supplying goals as substitutes in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Oakland Roots in the National Independent Soccer Association Fall Championship at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC won the fall competition — its first in the new third-tier professional circuit — while playing five matches in 12 days. The weariness showed in the first half as Oakland took a 1-0 lead on Johnny Rodriguez’s goal off a header at the near post in the 27th minute.

Coach Trevor James swapped Lawson in for forward Yazeed Matthews in the 62nd minute. Four minutes later, the Toronto native responded by slamming in his fourth goal of the tournament, capitalizing a sloppy clearance inside the 18-yard box.

Peterson, who replaced forward Max Todd in 75th minute, latched onto a long ball from the midfield and caught Oakland Roots goalkeeper Christian Herrera in no-man’s land, lobbing the ball over him and into the net. The goal was Peterson's first of the competition.

“It was a little bit of a chess match,” said James in a postmatch interview with beIN Sports Extra. “We had to move one or two pieces around and they had to move one or two pieces around.”

Le Rouge had to hold off a determined Oakland side, which had its own super sub in Jack McInerney. The former MLS veteran rattled a shot in the 92nd minute of extra time while DCFC midfielder Connor Rutz adroitly headed away looping ball from the goal line in the 96th minute to preserve the victory.

DCFC defender Stephen Carroll, who played in all five matches despite dealing with an injured knee, received the tournament Golden Ball MVP award. Backline colleague Tendai Jiriri also received a call-up to the Zimbabwe national team, beIN Sports Extra reported.

