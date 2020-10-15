Flint City Bucks host final friendly Saturday, up to 1,000 spectators allowed

The Flint City Bucks added a seventh and final match to their fall exhibition slate Saturday but this one comes with a big caveat — people will finally be able to attend.

Up to 1,000 spectators are allowed at 11,000-capacity Kettering’s Atwood Stadium as the USL League 2 Bucks host United Premier Soccer League Inter Detroit FC at 2 p.m.

The Bucks are limiting ticket sales to online only at: www.flintcitybucks. No tickets will be sold at the gate on matchday. The club is first making tickets available to season-ticket holders and sponsors.

Spectators will be required to wear masks at all times. With attendance expected to be at less than 10% of stadium capacity, social distancing measures will be in place.

"Actually, I feel very confident that we'll be able to do this really maximizing social distancing within the stadium," said Costa Papista, Bucks president.

Overall, the Bucks’ fall exhibition series has been deemed a success on the field and off.

The Bucks are 6-0 against top pro-am sides from around the state. Inter Detroit gave the Bucks their toughest outing, a 2-1 victory in Flint’s favor Sept. 6.

After the USL League 2 season was scrapped due to COVID-19, ownership launched the six-game series to keep the 2019 national champions in the public spotlight.

All six matches were carried live on the CW46 as well as on YouTube, Twitter and the Bucks’ website. Each game drew 5,000 viewers on all four platforms, Papista said.

Saturday's match will not be televised.

"We probably would like to do something similar in 2021, even if we have a normal USL schedule when that ends," Papista said. "We kind of think it might be good to continue to play some friendlies because it allows us to take advantage of the beautiful weather you get in August and September.

"I think it is something that will benefit us for next season."

