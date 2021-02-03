Detroit City FC to start NISA spring season on May 1

Detroit City FC received its marching orders for the National Independent Soccer Association spring season, being informed the third-division pro league will kick off an eight-match regular campaign May 1.

Each team will play four home and four away games throughout May and June. The spring season will conclude with the NISA 2021 Championship June 30-July 3, which takes place at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC, by virtue of winning the NISA Fall Tournament, has earned a spot in the championship final July 3. The club also hosted the fall showcase, which was carried on beIN Sports Extra.

Broadcast, streaming and ticket information for the DCFC spring season will be announced at a later date, club officials said.

The grassroots club also learned the NISA spring season will be preceded by a single-location tournament April 13-25 at W. Max Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. The competition will feature three groups of three teams each.

The preseason tournament winner will secure the second semifinal berth in the NISA 2120 Championship in Hamtramck.

Maryland debuts in the NISA this spring while San Diego and Stumptown Athletic (Matthews, N.C.) return after being on hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The iconic New York Cosmos announced they will not take part in the spring competition for the same reason.

Meanwhile, DCFC general manager/coach Trevor James has spent the past month getting the band back together.

The club has re-signed key members from last fall’s championship side, notably defender and captain Stephen Carroll.

The Cork, Ireland native was named tournament most valuable player despite playing on an injured left knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason and is expected to return at full health.

Also back: 2020 Black Arrow (team MVP) winner and Zimbabwe national team defender Tendai Jirira, former Michigan State standout midfielder Cyrus Saydee, ex-Minnesota United defender Kevin Venegas and former Saginaw Valley State forward Connor Rutz.

More signings are expected before the team reports March 1.

