Detroit City FC joins forces with South Oakland Soccer Club

Detroit City FC’s number of youth affiliates continues to surge as South Oakland County Soccer is the latest to come under the professional club’s umbrella.

DCFC announced the partnership with the Berkley-based organization on Monday. DCFC Youth South Oakland will be the fifth youth affiliate joining DCFC City, Downriver, Genesee and West (Canton).

DCFC fields a men’s team in the third-division National Independent Soccer Association and a women’s side in the United Women’s Soccer circuit. Both play at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The alliance will affect South Oakland’s 950 players who take part in the program’s 120 premier/select and recreational teams. Club members will start wearing Le Rouge’s maroon and gold starting at youth tryouts June 12 and 13.

“We believe that every youth player across Metro Detroit and beyond deserves a club that they will never grow out of,” said Todd Kropp, DCFC chief operating officer, in a written statement. “This partnership provides a very clear and defined path for even more kids in Metro Detroit to hometown’s first team.”

South Oakland Soccer Club covers Berkley, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Madison Heights, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Clawson, Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge, Oak Park, Hazel Park, Franklin and Beverly Hills.

“We want to be attached to something bigger and a bigger cause, which is DCFC in terms of the community involvement,” said Marcel Schmid, South Oakland County Soccer executive director. “It provides us with a pathway for our players all the way from the grassroots level all the way to the professional level.

“We will be able, through this partnership, to provide a platform for all ages and all playing levels. So, you are essentially talking about from the grassroots level to select/premier, high school, semi-professional and professional against a trend of academy level. We will be able to make this accessible for all and affordable for all.”

The link-up between youth clubs, academies and professional outfits is a growing trend in soccer circles.

The Washington Township-based Michigan Stars announced a partnership with youth clubs in Rochester and Sterling Heights in January.

Schmid, who played four years professionally with VfB Stuttgart in Germany, began researching the prospect of linking the club with a larger entity two years ago. Of South Oakland's 950 or so players, 700 of those play the game recreationally while 250 are on travel teams.

He reached out to other DCFC affiliates to find how the process has worked for them. It didn't hurt that he's also best friends with former Le Rouge captain David Edwardson.

Aside from the name change, Detroit City FC Youth South Oakland will continue to operate as an independent, nonprofit entity, another key factor in the decision.

“We wanted to align ourselves with a bigger cause,” Schmid said. “So we are able to provide an accessible and affordable program because we do think that soccer should be affordable for everyone.

“DCFC, the whole thing of how to get it up from the ground — from the people for the people, a club for everyone — aligned with our core values. That’s why DCFC was the right choice for us.”

