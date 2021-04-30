DCFC set for first statewide TV broadcast; here's how you can watch

Neal Ruhl remembers vividly his first time calling a Detroit City FC match. It was 2015, and the young club was playing out of Detroit Cass Tech High School.

The press box was, let's just say, not equipped for what DCFC would one day become.

"All the windows were so clouded, I could barely see out of them. It was a PSL press box," Ruhl said. "It wasn't a grand stadium or anything like that.

"And if it rained, I couldn't see at all."

Ruhl now is in his seventh season as the voice of Le Rouge, and the broadcasting logistics have improved just a bit — and by a bit, we mean a whole heck of a lot.

DCFC, which now plays out of Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, will showcase its first statewide live television broadcast for its Saturday match with the Maryland Bobcats. It's the first of six live TV broadcasts this season, with the others May 15 (women), May 29 (women), June 5 (men), June 19 (women) and July 10 (women).

In the Metro Detroit area, the matches can be seen on TV20. The other markets are Lansing (CW5), Grand Rapids (CW7), Flint-Saginaw (CW46) and northern Michigan (CW32), which includes part of the Upper Peninsula.

The matches will continue to be broadcast on the club's YouTube page.

DCFC has been in discussions about moving to linear TV broadcasts for the past several years, after seeing the impressive analytics from its streamed matches.

"It's unbelievable, man," said Ruhl, who also calls Oakland men's basketball and a number of other Golden Grizzlies sporting events, including soccer. "We went from doing that first match to now being available in millions of homes in Michigan. It's unbelievable, straight-up unbelievable."

The DCFC men, fresh off their Legends Cup victory, announced Friday they have brought back defender Jimmy Filerman, who helped lead Le Rouge to a NISA Independent Great Lakes Region title and the Fall NISA championship.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984