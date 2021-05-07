Detroit City FC earns sixth consecutive shutout and fifth straight win

The Detroit News

Max Todd's shot in the opening minute wouldn't go, but his finishing attempt in the 15th minute absolutely did.

And that was all Detroit City needed against New Amsterdam on Friday night, earning a 1-0 win in Warwick, New York, to start a four-game road swing.

Yazeed Matthews took a pass from Connor Rutz and fed a cutting Todd, who blasted the shot past New Amsterdam goalie Jesse Cork for his third goal of the season.

Despite an immediate yellow card to Daniel Vicente to start the second half, New Amsterdam (0-0-2) settled down after halftime and got the first three shots on goal.

Fortunately for Le Rouge (2-0-0), the man in the way was also Friday's man of the match. DCFC goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher turned in his sixth consecutive clean sheet to start the season, a run of 513 minutes — and counting — without letting in a goal to start 2021.

Le Rouge's first four games of the season came in the NISA Legends Cup. Its regular season started Saturday with a win over Maryland Bobcats FC.

DCFC nearly added to its lead on multiple occasions in the final 10 minutes, getting a free-kick chance from Kevin Venegas and another good look from Javan Torre, which hit the side of the cage.

DCFC now heads to California, where it'll take on the Cal United Strikers FC on Sunday at 10 p.m.