Detroit City men run their record to 5-0; women's side wins opener

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC defeated 1904 FC, 3-1, in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday in San Diego.

Anthony Manning opened the scoring for Detroit City with a goal in the 45th minute with an assist from Roddy Green.

Connor Rutz made it 2-0 with a goal in the fifth minute of the second half, off an assist from Max Todd.

James Filerman scored Le Rouge's third goal in the 84th minute, with Cyrus Saydee, who had entered in the 72nd minute, getting an assist.

Cesar Romero Jr. spoiled the blank sheet with a penalty kick two minutes after Filerman's goal, but the whistle ended the match shortly after with Detroit City the 3-1 winner.

Nathan Steinwascher posted the shutout for Detroit City (4-0), which site atop the NISA standings.

1904 FC is 1-1.

Detroit City women

(At) Detroit City 2, Muskegon Risers 1: Brooke Honeycutt scored in the 28th and Marlee Taylor scored in the 52nd for Detroit City (1-0).