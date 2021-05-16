Barcelona routs Chelsea to win Women's Champions League final for first time

Associated Press

Gothenburg, Sweden — Barcelona stormed to its first Women’s Champions League title by scoring after just 32 seconds and outclassing Chelsea, 4-0, on Sunday.

In a ruthless offensive display, Barcelona’s attackers sliced through Chelsea’s defense to build a 4-0 first-half lead, beginning with an own-goal less than a minute into the final.

Barca is the first team from Spain to win Europe’s top club competition, which had been dominated recently by seven-time champions Lyon.

Making its first appearance in the final, Chelsea was under pressure immediately and went down 1-0 when a clearance ricocheted off Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz and over goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger into the net.

Alexia Putellas scored from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Leupolz was adjudged to have fouled Jenni Hermoso in the box. Seven minutes later, Aitana Bonmati collected a pass from Putellas in front of goal, shot past Berger, and the rout was on for coach Lluis Cortes’s side.

Lieke Martens brilliantly set up the fourth goal, dribbling down the left side and crossing to Caroline Graham Hansen, who blasted it into the net from close range in the 36th minute at an empty Gamla Ullevi stadium.

Chelsea was the first English team to reach the final since 2007, when Arsenal won the competition.

“We didn’t have the start to the game that we wanted and in these types of games against these opponents, you can’t concede sloppy goals,” Chelsea defender Millie Bright told BT Sport.

The loss ended Chelsea’s bid to match Arsenal’s quadruple from 14 years ago. The Blues have won the Women’s Super League title and League Cup this season and are still alive in the women’s FA Cup.

Chelsea threatened twice after the own-goal when Pernille Harder caught up to a cross but shot high and then missed the target with another strike.

Blues manager Emma Hayes cited inexperience and “naivety at times” by her side.

“Today was difficult because the game was over before it began,” she told BT Sport. “To concede so early and then we had two good chances, then they got the second through a penalty. The damage was done.”

In its only other appearance in the final, Barcelona fell behind early and lost 4-1 to Lyon in 2019.

The Blues started the second half with more urgency but barely threatened.

This campaign, Barcelona eliminated Manchester City in the quarterfinals and Paris Saint-Germain in the semis. PSG had earlier beaten Lyon.