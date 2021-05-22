SOCCER

Detroit City gives up late lead on penalty, settles for draw with Michigan Stars

Detroit News staff
Kyle Nuel scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute and Michigan Stars FC earned a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC in a National Independent Soccer Association match at Romeo.

The penalty was brought about by a handball in the penalty area and ended a stretch of 37 minutes that Detroit City held a 1-0 lead.

Cyrus Saydee scored the only goal for Detroit City.

Nathan Steinwascher was in goal for Detroit City (4-0-1), which failed to win for the first time this season. Micah Bledsoe was in the net for Michigan Stars FC (1-2-1). 

