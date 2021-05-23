SOCCER

Detroit City FC women win big over Lansing United in first road game, 6-1

To kick off its season, Detroit City FC women's picked up a hard-fought, one-goal win.

It appears Le Rouge has their legs under them.

Detroit City FC's Sydney Blomquist taps the ball past Lansing United goalie Samantha Tracey to teammate Kenna White, who put in the winning goal late in the second half.

DCFC exploded for three goals in each half of the team's first road game, blowing out the Lansing United, 6-1, at East Lansing Soccer Complex on Sunday.

Kenna White got the scoring started for DCFC (2-0) in the 9th minute and Madison Wolfbauer put Lansing United fully on its heels just moments later, sending home a loose ball that bounced in front of the goal after a corner kick in the 12th minute.

Margaret Berry added to the lead during first-half stoppage time, scoring from long range and off the post to put DCFC up 3-0. Wolfbauer got the scoring started for DCFC early in the second half with her second and Mami Yamaguchi made it 5-0 in the 56th minute.

Lansing United broke through in the on a goal from Cameron Evans before Elissa Baeron made it a five-goal game yet again in the 68th minute.

