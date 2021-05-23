Detroit City FC women win big over Lansing United in first road game, 6-1

The Detroit News

To kick off its season, Detroit City FC women's picked up a hard-fought, one-goal win.

It appears Le Rouge has their legs under them.

DCFC exploded for three goals in each half of the team's first road game, blowing out the Lansing United, 6-1, at East Lansing Soccer Complex on Sunday.

Kenna White got the scoring started for DCFC (2-0) in the 9th minute and Madison Wolfbauer put Lansing United fully on its heels just moments later, sending home a loose ball that bounced in front of the goal after a corner kick in the 12th minute.

Margaret Berry added to the lead during first-half stoppage time, scoring from long range and off the post to put DCFC up 3-0. Wolfbauer got the scoring started for DCFC early in the second half with her second and Mami Yamaguchi made it 5-0 in the 56th minute.

Lansing United broke through in the on a goal from Cameron Evans before Elissa Baeron made it a five-goal game yet again in the 68th minute.