Detroit City FC women continue unbeaten streak, top Corktown AFC 3-0

The Detroit News
For the second time in as many games, Detroit City FC put the ball in its opponents court during the opening 20 minutes.

FILE — Detroit City FC's Kenna White, who scored the second goal for Le Rouge on Wednesday night.

Le Rouge overpowered Corktown AFC at Detroit PAL's Corner Ballpark, 3-0 thanks to goals in the first half from Sarah Huge and Kenna White and one more in the second from Tatiana Mason.

Huge put home a diving header in the early goings to give DCFC (3-0) a 1-0 lead, before White doubled up the lead with a chip shot over the goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

DCFC nearly added to its lead before halftime with a free kick that was just swatted by the keeper. It got another chance at the free kick early on in the second, and Mason didn't waste this one: She tucked it in the corner to put Le Rouge up 3-0 in the 52nd minute.

