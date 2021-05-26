Detroit City FC women continue unbeaten streak, top Corktown AFC 3-0

The Detroit News

For the second time in as many games, Detroit City FC put the ball in its opponents court during the opening 20 minutes.

Le Rouge overpowered Corktown AFC at Detroit PAL's Corner Ballpark, 3-0 thanks to goals in the first half from Sarah Huge and Kenna White and one more in the second from Tatiana Mason.

Huge put home a diving header in the early goings to give DCFC (3-0) a 1-0 lead, before White doubled up the lead with a chip shot over the goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

DCFC nearly added to its lead before halftime with a free kick that was just swatted by the keeper. It got another chance at the free kick early on in the second, and Mason didn't waste this one: She tucked it in the corner to put Le Rouge up 3-0 in the 52nd minute.