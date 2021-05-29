Detroit City FC women suffer first loss of season; second team wins inaugural match

The Detroit News

Detroit City FC's women took its first loss of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Mustangs at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, surrendering a three-game win streak in the 3-1 loss.

Madison Wolfbauer scored her team-leading third goal in the 20th minute to tie the game at 1-1 after Mallory Olsson gave the Mustangs a quick lead in the 13th.

Olsson scored twice for Chicago (1-0) and Nina Nicosia added a third goal in the final 10 minutes to seal a Mustangs victory.

DCFC (3-1) had given up one goal in its first two games of the season and shut out Corktown AFC on Wednesday night, but couldn't force Chicago's offense into a similar fate on Saturday.

Le Rouge goalkeeper Becca Pryzblo came up with a big save just two minutes following Wolfbauer's equalizer; Wolfbauer had another pair of chances at the end of the half, but couldn't finish the job as the two teams entered halftime tied at 1.

The pressure from DCFC's offense stayed on in the second half, but it simply couldn't break through before its opponent. Olsson added her second of the night in the 63rd minute to put Chicago up 2-1 and Nicosia put Le Rouge away by making it a 3-1 lead in the 80th minute.

DCFC women's second team won its first-ever UWS League 2 match earlier in the day with a 2-1 victory over Rebels FC in Canton.

Tori Singstock — who scored the first goal for DCFC's first-team history last season — scored the first goal in the second team's history at the 27th minute and earned Woman of the Match honors.

Bri Rogers scored in the 46th minute to snap a 1-1 halftime tie, the first winner in team history.