Detroit City FC men maintain perfect record in 3-0 win over LA Force

Detroit City FC remained undefeated Wednesday night after topping LA Force, 3-0, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

DCFC (9-0-1) struggled to a scoreless tie at halftime while getting many chances, only to bust things open in the second half with two unanswered goals from Patricio Botello Faz and another from Max Todd to maintain its spot atop the NISA standings.

Botello scored his first of the night and third of the season in the 47th minute, only to be taken down by the LA Force keeper inside the box, earning a free kick in the 71st minute. Botello buried again to put DCFC up, 2-0.

Todd, who entered the game for Darwin Espinal in the 53rd minute, converted on a chance from Cyrus Saydee.

DCFC keeper and Sterling Heights native Nate Steinwascher earned his eighth clean sheet of the season in the win. He has allowed just two goals in 10 starts this season.