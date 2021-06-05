Detroit City FC men play to scoreless draw; women roll to big victory

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC and Stumptown AC of Charlotte, North Carolina, played to a scoreless draw Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Nathan Steinwascher recorded the shutout for Detroit City.

Kevin Gonzalez earned the shutout for Stumptown.

Detroit City (5-0-2) remains undefeated but has settled for draws in two of its last three matches. It remains in first place in the National Independent Soccer Association spring season.

Stumptown slips to 2-1-1, in fifth place in the nine-team league.

The next match for Le Rouge is June 26, at home against Chattanooga FC.

Women

Detroit City FC 10, (at) Muskegon Risers 0: After suffering its first loss of the season a week ago, Detroit City FC’s women rolled over the Muskegon Risers in a 10-0 road victory on Saturday night.

Melanie Forbes scored five goals in the match, including a hat trick in the second half that totalled all of DCFC’s scoring in the final 45 minutes, and the final goal of the first half, in the 42nd minute.

DCFC (4-1) scored on a corner kick in just the 4th minute to start the scoring, and made it 2-0 in the 13th minute with a through ball to Grace Philpots, who scored from the left flank. DCFC popped in four more by the 25th minute, a dominant stretch that culminated with a Christina Torres snipe and open the door for Forbes' four unanswered.

Muskegon is now 1-4.