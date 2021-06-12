Corktown AFC defeats Detroit City FC 2-1 in women's match

Detroit News staff

Corktown AFC defeated the Detroit City FC women's team, 2-1, in a game played at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck Saturday night.

Corktown led 2-0 at halftime but Melanie Forbes cut the lead in half with a goal in the 53rd minute.

Detroit City could not get the equalizer, however, and was unable to build a winning streak after its 10-0 win over the Muskegon Risers last Saturday.

Detroit City's record slips to 4-2, still in first place in the UWS Midwest North. Corktown is 3-2.