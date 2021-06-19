SOCCER

Detroit City FC women fall short in comeback, lose to Midwest United

Detroit News staff
View Comments

Detroit City FC's women's team made an inspired comeback from a 3-0 deficit but fell just short, losing 3-2 to Midwest United FC (Kentwood, Michigan) at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck Saturday night.

Elle Otto gave Midwest United the 3-0 lead with a goal in the 22nd minute, then two more after halftime in the 54th and 55th minutes. 

Kenna White, seen here earlier this season, scored the second goal for Detroit City.

But when all appeared lost for Le Rouge, Christina Torres beat the keeper with a shot in the 71st minute, then Kenna White scored three minutes later to cut the lead to 3-2.

Detroit City put pressure on in the closing minutes and hit a goalpost off a corner kick in injury time but could not get the equalizer.

Detroit City falls to 4-3, in second place in United Women's Soccer's Midwest North Conference. First-place Midwest United improves to 6-0-1.

Detroit City will play at Indiana Elite in Portage, Indiana, next Saturday. 

View Comments