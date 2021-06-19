Detroit City FC women fall short in comeback, lose to Midwest United

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC's women's team made an inspired comeback from a 3-0 deficit but fell just short, losing 3-2 to Midwest United FC (Kentwood, Michigan) at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck Saturday night.

Elle Otto gave Midwest United the 3-0 lead with a goal in the 22nd minute, then two more after halftime in the 54th and 55th minutes.

But when all appeared lost for Le Rouge, Christina Torres beat the keeper with a shot in the 71st minute, then Kenna White scored three minutes later to cut the lead to 3-2.

Detroit City put pressure on in the closing minutes and hit a goalpost off a corner kick in injury time but could not get the equalizer.

Detroit City falls to 4-3, in second place in United Women's Soccer's Midwest North Conference. First-place Midwest United improves to 6-0-1.

Detroit City will play at Indiana Elite in Portage, Indiana, next Saturday.