DCFC earns NISA spring championship in 2-1 victory over Chattanooga FC

Detroit City FC finished an undefeated season Saturday night with a 2-1 win over Chattanooga FC. That was the second-biggest story at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck as Le Rouge exited the pitch as regular-season NISA spring champions.

Goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher made three massive saves in the final 10 minutes, including one in stoppage time and a free kick in the 83rd minute, to thwart a late push from Chattanooga that would seal the victory.

DCFC built a 2-0 halftime lead behind goals from Pato Botello Faz and Jimmy Filerman. Cyrus Saydee stole the ball and got it to Botello in the third minute as Botello's fifth goal of the season put DCFC up early. Filerman added another goal in the 20th minute, his second.

Chattanooga cut the lead in half with a goal in the 79th minute, but Steinwascher backstopped Le Rouge to victory.

After the goal to make it 2-1, Chattanooga kept up the pace. It forced a penalty kick after Steinwascher tackled a player at the edge of the box, but the DCFC keeper came up big again to maintain the lead.

DCFC will host the NISA Championship — versus either Chattanooga or LA Force — at home on July 3.