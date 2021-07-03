Own-goal from LA Force gives Detroit City FC 1-0 win in NISA Championship

As cheers erupted along with maroon-and-gold smoke at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night, the most popular man among Detroit City FC fans very well might have been an opposing defender.

Seamus McLaughlin of the Los Angeles Force was attempting to tap the ball back to keeper Brandon Gomez, but the intended pass was just a bit too hard. The result? A 62nd-minute own-goal that lifted DCFC to a National Independent Soccer Association Championship on home turf in Hamtramck.

Make no mistake — Le Rouge put the pressure on throughout the match, keeping the ball in LA Force territory the bulk of the time. That's what led to McLaughlin's own-goal.

On the defensive side, DCFC keeper Nate Steinwascher was flawless, and the defense in front of him allowed for minimal LA chances.

Both clubs traded jabs in a physical 49-minute first half, though Le Rouge (7-2-0) controlled the pace of play for most of the period. City forward Pato Botello nearly had a goal in the 35th minute, but he was unable to convert on a strike from the top of the box that went wide right and out of bounds.

Speaking of Botello, he and Force captain Abraham Villion got crossed up in the 18th minute near midfield. Botello was receiving a pass in Force territory and, while turning away, elbowed Villion in what appeared to be near his right eye. Villion was down for about three minutes with blood pouring from the injured area.

Villion was tended to by trainers, but stayed in the game.

The four extra minutes that were added to the first half, however, were the result of a potentially goal-saving play from midfielder and Commerce Township product Connor Rutz. Rutz took a bicycle kick to the nose while blocking a strike that followed an inbounding free kick.

Rutz was down for four-plus minutes as trainers plugged his nose. He also stayed in the game.

The win completes an undefeated season for City, including the second win over LA (6-0-3) this season. The club rode a hot second half to a 3-0 win, also at Keyworth, back on June 2.

After the NISA Championship match, the men’s pro team will play in the expanded Independent Cup tournament in July. The league’s fall schedule begins in August. City will begin its bid for its second consecutive NISA Independent Cup when it takes on FC Buffalo at Keyworth Stadium on July 14.

