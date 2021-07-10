DCFC women cap regular season with 3-0 win over Lansing United

The Detroit News

Kenna White scored twice Saturday night as Detroit City FC's women's team capped its regular season with a 3-0 win over Lansing United at Keyworth Stadium.

White had goals in the 25th and 58th minutes and Melanie Forbes scored in the 44th to give DCFC (5-4) a winning record to close the season.

Sarah Huge, later named woman of the match, worked the ball to White near the top of the box and White used the side of her foot to chip the pass over Lansing United's keeper and give DCFC a 1-0 lead.

DCFC continued applying pressure to close the half. Mami Yamaguchi fed the ball to Forbes in deep to open a 2-0 lead before halftime.

White capped her performance by going one-on-one with a United defender, cutting left to get some room and blowing it past the keeper for her second of the night.