Detroit City FC opens fall season with 3-2 victory over Chicago House AC

The Detroit News
The Detroit City FC men's side is picking up where it left off.

Le Rouge, fresh off a NISA championship last month, opened its fall season Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over Chicago House AC in front of 6,076 fans at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Anthony Manning (top), shown here in June against the LA Force, scored the winner Saturday night in Detroit City FC's fall opener.

Defender Anthony Manning provided the difference-maker, scoring off a rebound in the 88th minute.

Detroit City FC trailed 1-0 before Matt Lewis evened the score on a header set up by Jimmy Filerman in the 31st minute. Maxi Rodriguez gave Detroit City the lead heading into halftime, scoring on a penalty kick to make it 2-1 in the 37th minute.

Chicago House AC tied it in the 49th minute, converting a penalty kick of its own.

Detroit City FC returns to action next Saturday night against the Cal United Strikers at OC Great Park in Irvine, California.

