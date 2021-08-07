Detroit City FC opens fall season with 3-2 victory over Chicago House AC

The Detroit News

The Detroit City FC men's side is picking up where it left off.

Le Rouge, fresh off a NISA championship last month, opened its fall season Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over Chicago House AC in front of 6,076 fans at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Defender Anthony Manning provided the difference-maker, scoring off a rebound in the 88th minute.

Detroit City FC trailed 1-0 before Matt Lewis evened the score on a header set up by Jimmy Filerman in the 31st minute. Maxi Rodriguez gave Detroit City the lead heading into halftime, scoring on a penalty kick to make it 2-1 in the 37th minute.

Chicago House AC tied it in the 49th minute, converting a penalty kick of its own.

Detroit City FC returns to action next Saturday night against the Cal United Strikers at OC Great Park in Irvine, California.