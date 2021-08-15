DCFC draws with Cal United, 1-1, after own goal in first half

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit City FC travelled a long way for Saturday night's matchup against California United FC.

It was a bicycle that got Le Rouge to the finish line in its second game of the NISA fall season, even though it wasn't the result they wanted: A 1-1 draw.

Jimmy Filerman dropped a bicycle kick over the head of Cal United keeper Steven Barrera and salvage the one-game west-coast road trip after an own goal put DCFC behind the eight-ball early.

In the 39th minute, DCFC defender Kevin Venegas made an errant clear that snuck past his keeper to put Cal United up 1-0, its only goal of the game.

Connor Rutz had a beautiful chance in the 66th minute, receiving a cross in the box and redirecting it toward a wide-open goal. Barrera travelled the goal line to make a last-second save that would keep the game tied.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.