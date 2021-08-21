Detroit City FC earns shutout against 1904 FC

Detroit News staff

Detroit City defeated San Diego 1904 FC, 3-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Connor Rutz opened the scoring for Le Rouge in the third minute when he redirected a crossing pass from Kevin Venegas — which caromed off Pato Botello Faz in front — into the wide-open net.

Jimmy Filerman made it 2-0 in the 21st minute when he took a pass running down the left wing and beat 1904 goalkeeper Austin Rogers with a shot from about 40 feet out. Rutz earned the assist.

There was no further scoring until the 88th minute, when Darwin Espinal scored on a direct free kick from about 50 feet away on the left side, putting it through Rogers' hands for a 3-0 lead.

Nathan Steinwascher earned the shutout, making one save in the first half and two in the second.

Detroit City FC is now 2-0-1 in the fall NISA season. It plays at Chicago House AC at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

San Diego 1904 FC is 2-1 in the fall season.