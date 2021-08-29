Detroit City FC blanks Chicago House AC, 1-0

The Detroit News

Maxi Rodriguez scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute and Detroit City FC defeated Chicago House AC, 1-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match in Chicago on Sunday evening.

The penalty kick was called when a Detroit City player was tripped in the penalty area.

Detroit City had plenty of chances to take a lead in the first half. Kenny Venegas sent a free kick off the crossbar in the 30th minute and Jimmy Filerman got a chance in the box that was cleared.

Nate Steinwascher got the shutout in goal. His third save of the night was a big one, coming in the 45th minute to keep the game scoreless at halftime.

The victory boosts Le Rouge’s record to 3-0-1 in the NISA’s fall season. Chicago House AC fell to 1-3.