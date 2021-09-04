Detroit City FC defeats Chattanooga FC on late goal

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC defeated Chattanooga FC, 2-1, Saturday night in a National Independent Soccer Association match in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Pato Botello Faz opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, leaping and heading a crossing pass from James Filerman into the top part of the net.

Chattanooga pulled even in the 56th minute when Markus Naglestad headed in a corner kick by James Kasak for a 1-1 tie.

With Chattanooga down to 10 men after a red card to Richard Dixin in the 63rd minute, Detroit City scored the winner in the 88th minute when Javier Steinwascher went on a run down the right flank off a throw in, then centered the ball in front to Yazeed Matthews, who scissor-kicked the ball into the back of the net.

Armando Quezado got the victory in goal for Detroit, as Le Rouge's usual starting keeper Nate Steinwascher had the night off following the birth of a child.

Detroit City improves to 4-0-1 in NISA's fall season, Chattanooga slips to 2-3.