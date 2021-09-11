SOCCER

Rutz scissor-kick goal lifts Detroit City FC to victory over New Amsterdam FC

Detroit News staff
Connor Rutz scored on a spectacular bicycle kick into the top part of the goal in the 75th minute and Detroit City FC defeated New Amsterdam FC, 2-1, in a National Independent Soccer Match in Hamtramck on Saturday.

Le Rouge needed to fight back from behind after Shavon John-Brown took a pass and split the defense before drilling a shot into the goal in the 6th minute, giving New Amsterdam a 1-0 lead.

Connor Rutz, rear, seen here earlier in the season, scored the winner in spectacular fashion Saturday.

Stephen Carroll got the equalizer for Detroit City in the 13th minute, going high above the defense to head a corner kick into the goal.

Rutz's goal, off a rebound of his own blocked shot, was the only goal of the second half.

Nate Steinwascher made a big save in the closing minutes to preserve the 2-1 lead.

The victory pushes Detroit's record 5-0-1 in the NISA fall season. New Amsterdam is 2-3-1.

