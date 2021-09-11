Rutz scissor-kick goal lifts Detroit City FC to victory over New Amsterdam FC

Detroit News staff

Connor Rutz scored on a spectacular bicycle kick into the top part of the goal in the 75th minute and Detroit City FC defeated New Amsterdam FC, 2-1, in a National Independent Soccer Match in Hamtramck on Saturday.

Le Rouge needed to fight back from behind after Shavon John-Brown took a pass and split the defense before drilling a shot into the goal in the 6th minute, giving New Amsterdam a 1-0 lead.

Stephen Carroll got the equalizer for Detroit City in the 13th minute, going high above the defense to head a corner kick into the goal.

Rutz's goal, off a rebound of his own blocked shot, was the only goal of the second half.

Nate Steinwascher made a big save in the closing minutes to preserve the 2-1 lead.

The victory pushes Detroit's record 5-0-1 in the NISA fall season. New Amsterdam is 2-3-1.