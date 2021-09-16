Detroit City FC routs Maryland Bobcats FC 4-0 after multiple lightning delays

The Detroit News

It took some time to get there, but Detroit City FC's 4-0 win in Maryland Wednesday night — after multiple lightning delays — will have the trip home, at the very least, feeling shorter than it otherwise would have.

DCFC went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead over Maryland Bobcats FC, fell into a 30-minute lightning delay, took the field for the second half, and before play could begin, was sent back into the locker room to play another waiting game — more lightning.

Fitting, then, that when Le Rouge finally took the field after the delays, they did what they do best — supplied the thunder.

James Vaughan, Maxi Rodriguez and Jimmy Filerman all scored between the 49th and 64th minutes to give DCFC a commanding win on the road and extend its win streak to five. Pato Botello scored in the 33rd minute to give DCFC a 1-0 lead early.