Stumptown AC defeats Detroit City on late goal

Deshawan Nembhard put in a curled pass to near the corner of the goal area with a mid-air, right-footed strike past Nate Steinwascher in the 80th minute and Stumptown AC defeated Detroit City FC, 1-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday night in Hamtramck.

The defeat ended a five-match winning streak for Le Rouge.

Detroit City falls to 6-1-1 in the NISA fall season, Stumptown is 3-3-3.

Detroit City's next match is Saturday, Sept. 25 at home against LA Force FC.