Stumptown AC defeats Detroit City on late goal

Detroit News staff
Deshawan Nembhard put in a curled pass to near the corner of the goal area with a mid-air, right-footed strike past Nate Steinwascher in the 80th minute and Stumptown AC defeated Detroit City FC, 1-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match Saturday night in Hamtramck.

Detroit City FC fans set off various colored smoke bombs after the start of last weekend's match against Chattanooga FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The defeat ended a five-match winning streak for Le Rouge.

Detroit City falls to 6-1-1 in the NISA fall season, Stumptown is 3-3-3.

Detroit City's next match is Saturday, Sept. 25 at home against LA Force FC.

