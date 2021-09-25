Nifty goal by Venegas lifts Detroit City over L.A. Force

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC defeated Los Angeles Force, 1-0, in a National Independent Soccer Association match at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck Saturday night.

The winning goal was scored by Kevin Venegas, who booted a loose ball about two feet off the ground at the right edge of the penalty area and lofted it over the head of Force keeper Brandon Gomez into the far upper corner in the 46th minute.

Nate Steinwascher got the shutout for Le Rouge but was not particularly busy in net.

Detroit City is 7-1-1 in the NISA fall season, still in first place. L.A. Force is 4-1-4, in second place, six points behind Detroit.

Detroit City has a road match Wednesday at New Amsterdam FC in Hempstead, New York, then returns home to face Maryland Bobcats FC at Keyworth on Saturday.